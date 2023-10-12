Zaka to visit India for Oct 14 clash

LAHORE: The PCB Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, has announced his travel to India to witness Pakistan's crucial fixture against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. This decision follows the confirmation that media personnel, including Pakistani journalists, have been granted approval to submit their passports for Indian visas to cover the ongoing spectacle.

Zaka expressed satisfaction with the positive development regarding the visas, attributing it to his discussions with the foreign office. Delighted with the team's performance in the World Cup, he aims to inspire the team, urging them to play fearlessly in the match against India.