Pak U19s training camp starts today

LAHORE: The two-day training camp of the Pakistan Under-19 team for their home series against Sri Lanka is going to start from Thursday (today) at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The team will participate in training drills under the supervision of head coach Shahid Anwar from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the oval ground of the stadium.

Sri Lanka will reach Pakistan on Thursday (today) to play one four-day match and five one-day matches.

All six matches will be played in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, from October 15 to 31. It should be noted that the Sri Lankan series will be Pakistan Under 19's second bilateral series this year.

In April the Under 19 team toured Bangladesh for one four-dayer, five one-dayers and a signle T20 match.