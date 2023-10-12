Republicans nominate Scalise for US House speaker

WASHINGTON: Republicans nominated Steve Scalise as their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives Wednesday as they sought to heal bitter internal divisions paralyzing their domestic agenda and preventing action on the Israel crisis.

The party has been in a tailspin since a handful of hardliners forced out Kevin McCarthy eight days ago, leaving the Republican-controlled lower chamber of Congress unable to respond to mounting international and domestic challenges.

Scalise, the majority leader in the House and McCarthy’s longtime deputy, pipped firebrand Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan to the nomination by 113 votes to 99 in a secret ballot, multiple US media outlets reported.

The pair had looked evenly matched, setting the stage for what could have been a gruelling, drawn-out contest with several acrimonious rounds of voting. But the path was cleared for Scalise, 58, after the defeat of a proposal to change the nominating threshold from a simple majority of the party’s 221 House members to 217 -- the number needed to succeed in the full 433-member full House.

A gregarious lawmaker seen as a bridge between the most hardline conservatives and the party’s mainstream, Scalise has been in the leadership for almost a decade. It remains to be seen whether all of the lawmakers who voted for 59-year-old Jordan will coalesce behind Scalise in the House vote, which could come as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan, a darling of the hard-right, went into Wednesday’s contest with more endorsements than Scalise -- including the coveted backing of former president Donald Trump. But while Scalise now has momentum, his ultimate victory in the full House remains unclear.

Colorado’s Ken Buck, one of the rebels who ousted McCarthy, told reporters he had declined to vote for either potential replacement after asking them if the 2020 election was stolen and getting non-committal responses.

Texas lawmaker Troy Nehls told NBC he was unconvinced Republicans would unify behind any nominee.