Luton Airport resumes flights after blaze

LUTON, United Kingdom: London’s Luton Airport resumed flights on Wednesday afternoon hours after halting all take-offs and landings following a “significant fire” that caused the partial collapse of a parking structure.

Emergency responders declared the situation a “major incident”, which sparked disruption for tens of thousands of passengers booked to leave or arrive on flights at the air hub in Bedfordshire, north of the British capital.

Firefighters had worked through the night into Wednesday to extinguish the blaze, which erupted Tuesday at 8:47 pm (1947 GMT) on level three of the airport’s newly built car park at Terminal 2. Flames could be seen leaping out of the third floor Tuesday night, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.