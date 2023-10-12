France imprisons Russian artist in sextape scandal

PARIS: A French court on Wednesday sentenced the controversial Russian performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky to six months in prison for his role in a sex tape scandal which ended a campaign by an ally of President Emmanuel Macron to become Paris mayor.

Pavlensky, 39, will serve his sentence outside jail with an electronic bracelet while his partner Alexandra de Taddeo, 32, was given a six-month suspended sentence for her role. Benjamin Griveaux, 45, a former French government spokesman and prominent figure in Macron’s ruling party, was seeking in 2020 to end years of Socialist control of Paris city hall when explicit videos emerged that he had sent to a woman.

Pavlensky, who before moving to France in 2017 had gained notoriety in Russia for actions that included in 2013 nailing his scrotum to Red Square in Moscow, claimed the stunt saying it was an artwork called “Pornopolitics”.

De Taddeo, who had a brief relationship with Griveaux in 2018, had been accused of keeping the videos and also taking part in their publication, which she denied. The videos, which Griveaux had sent to de Taddeo, showed a man masturbating and had been edited to show screen shots of the message exchanges between the two. Griveaux pulled out of the mayor race and has quit politics.

The two defendants were also ordered to pay 15,000 euros in damages to Griveaux, as well as 5,000 euros in legal fees. Pavlensky, who had accused the married Griveaux of hypocrisy during the Paris mayor campaign, indicated as he left the courtroom that he would not appeal. “My work of art ‘Pornopolitics’ is now finished, because the judge’s conviction is the last point in my works of art, it’s always like that. That’s why I’m not going to appeal.”