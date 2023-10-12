Nobel winners stage rare protest in Moscow court

MOSCOW: Two Nobel winners staged a rare denunciation of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in a Moscow courtroom Wednesday, as public dissent over the conflict has been all but silenced by a wave of arrests.
Oleg Orlov, the co-chair of Nobel Prize-winning group Memorial, again denounced the Kremlin’s military campaign during his trial in which he is accused of “discrediting” the Russian army. His friend and fellow Nobel laureate Dmitry Muranov, the editor of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper who joined Orlov’s defence team, stood by him.
Prosecutors have requested a 250,000-ruble (2,400-euro) fine for 70-year-old Orlov over an anti-war op-ed warning about “fascism” in Russia. “The main theme was how the war affects our country and destroys the future of our country,” Orlov told the court in a trembling voice.
