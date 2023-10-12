Women, children in majority among 1,000 killed in Afghan quakes: Unicef

HERAT: More than 90 per cent of those killed in a series of earthquakes in western Afghanistan were women and children, UNICEF said Wednesday, as fresh tremors terrorised residents of villages flattened by the disaster.

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit at dawn around 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of Herat city -- the latest in a series of quakes that have left thousands homeless since the weekend.

In total more than 1,000 people people have been killed and hundreds more injured, the Afghan government said Wednesday, revising down an earlier toll of over 2,000.

The brunt of fatalities was borne by women and children when the first magnitude 6.3 quake hit Saturday around 11:00 am (0630 GMT), said Herat-based UNICEF field officer Siddig Ibrahim.

“Women and children are often at home, tending to the household and caring for children, so when structures collapse, they are the most at risk,” he said in a statement. Forty-year-old Mohammad Naeem told AFP he lost 12 relatives, including his mother, after Saturday’s earthquakes.

“We can’t live here anymore. You can see, our family got martyred here. How could we live here?” At least one person was killed and around 130 injured in the latest quake on Wednesday, according to officials.

Some of the wounded were hit by the debris of already destroyed homes, said Abdul Zahir Noorzai, ambulance manager for Herat Regional Hospital. Thirty-two-year-old Abdul Qudos said survivors had been left terrified by the multiple aftershocks. “We are so scared that even when we see the trees moving (in the wind), we think it’s another earthquake coming,” he told AFP.