Good or bad?

This letter refers to the news report ‘Parliament passed SC law with good intentions: CJP’ (Oct 10). The reason why many people were against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 is that the bill was passed in retaliation to a suo motu by the former CJP against the ECP for not holding elections within 90 days. The timing was wrong and the exercise appeared to be an attempt made to put pressure on the judiciary. It was also surprising to see that the bill was not put for debate and was passed hurriedly with a few members present in parliament.

It is also essential to mention that a constitutional amendment requires a two-third majority, not a simple majority; a point that was ignored during the passage of this law. Such a law should have been introduced when the SC was not hearing a particular case. How will parliament feel if the court starts dictating how the institution should conduct its affairs? While the SC has decided on the status of the law, one thinks that there is enough evidence to suggest that there were no ‘good intentions’ on part of the government. This practice also seemed to be against the spirit of the constitution.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi