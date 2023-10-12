This is to draw the attention of authorities to the ongoing issue of bird hunting in Turbat – a practice that is a death sentence for the city’s ecosystem. Besides killing birds for ‘leisure’, many hunters trap the birds and cut their wings to sell them. These birds are kept in small cages and silently wait for their buyers.
Profit-making should not stand on the suffering of the voiceless. The government has to step in and stop this monstrosity.
Mujahid Naseer
Turbat
