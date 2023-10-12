Living on a prayer

The people of Afghanistan have not had a moment of peace for decades on end now. In 2021, the country came out of a decade-long war after having been under Taliban rule. Post-2021, they went right back under the authoritarian rule of the Afghan Taliban. And now, the region has been hit by a massive earthquake that led to the deaths of over 1,000 people. Images from the earthquake site are heartbreaking, entire towns having been flattened with people left to mourn the loss of their entire leaves. But this humanitarian crisis, unfortunately, is far away from the watchful eyes of the international media. Rescue efforts in the area are also not smooth, given the country’s dilapidated infrastructure.

The current state of Afghanistan is a direct result of America’s miscalculation regarding and insistence on keep going with a failed war. Later, its hurried withdrawal from the country left millions of Afghans helpless. For the last two years, the country has been trying to put back its broken pieces and return to normalcy – but under a brutal regime. The US has frozen Afghanistan’s central bank reserves to build pressure on the Afghan Taliban while foreign aid to the country was also stopped once the Taliban took over, putting more pressure on the country’s already scarce resources. Now, a powerful earthquake has undone the little infrastructure that still hasn’t been undone by neglect after the fall of Kabul.

Regardless of the many legitimate reasons to pressurize the Taliban into reforming the way they treat human rights issues in their country, natural disasters only end up affecting citizens who are already straddling a fragile tightrope. The world though is not too keen to help out anyone it seems, other than those it perceives as powerful allies or those it thinks can become proxies in its own power games. At a time when the US should be sending aid to displaced people in Afghanistan, it is gleefully pledging military aid for a settler state whose army officials see humans as ‘animals’ and have been launching non-stop airstrikes on people in Gaza. In the eyes of the West, the colour of your skin and the place of your birth trumps every other consideration. The world also observed collective silence when Morocco was hit by an earthquake. There were no appeals for donations, no thoughts and prayers, and no hashtags. Afghanistan’s plight has met with the same fate – a people abandoned by almost every stakeholder that has used and abused their internal politics for their own strategic games.

In this there is also an opportunity for Pakistan to reconsider its decision to expel Afghan residents. Those involved in illegal activities should definitely be prosecuted, but there are Afghan families here who have been living here for over a decade now. One wonders at the logic of sending them to a country not just dangerous politically and socially but also broken in every which way. Pakistan has always been a strong advocate of the rights of refugees. It should respect the position it has held for all these years and must stop the expulsion of Afghan refugees on humanitarian grounds. They should not be asked to go back to a country that is barely on its feet.