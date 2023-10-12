We will now have masters of the roster instead of the much bandied about ‘master of the roster’ power of the chief justice of Pakistan. In the many constitutional twists and turns in our recent judicial history, the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld and “sustained” the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, as “constitutional” with a 10-5 majority. The decision of the full court has been hailed by many as a victory for parliament as it acknowledges the parliament’s right to legislation under Article 191, which states that the SC rules are subject to the constitution. This is something that many legal experts had said when the law had been tabled in parliament but the Bandial court had placed the law in abeyance since April. The bill had been initiated by the previous PDM government and limits chief justice of Pakistan’s discretionary powers to take suo-motu notice, but an eight-member bench of the Bandial court had taken up petitions challenging the bill, which legal experts said was unprecedented as the bill, which had not been signed by President Arif Alvi, was going to become an act after 10 days from the day that the bill was sent to the president for approval. So this was essentially a pre-emptive hearing of the bill. Upon assuming office, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa took the initiative to form a full bench in the same case and also ensured transparency by allowing the live telecast of these proceedings. Legal experts have been largely appreciative of CJ Isa for having ensured complete transparency of an important political and judicial case, for being willing to give up his powers and share power with two of his court’s senior-most judges, and acknowledging that parliament’s legislation in this case was not an interference in the independence of the judiciary.

Wednesday’s verdict has three parts: the first upheld – by 10-5 – the law in itself as constitutional. The second part, by 9-6, of the verdict grants that a right of appeal prospectively is in accordance with the constitution, and the third part – by 8-7 —grants that a right of appeal retrospectively is ultra vires the constitution. The verdict is a good example of how a full court hearing was the most democratic way to deal with a sensitive but important case. The law will be considered effective from April 21, 2023, the day it was enacted, which means the SC verdicts under Article 184(3) which came after this date can be appealed for review. Some legal experts are of the opinion that the PDM put the retrospective appeal part in the law for Nawaz Sharif but others say that this only applied to a handful of cases. However, if it was about Nawaz, then those who were against the law in its entirety got something to celebrate. Essentially, what the SC proceedings showed is that if a chief justice keeps all judges together regardless of difference of opinion, there will be less politics in the top court. And by allowing power sharing between three senior-most judges, it also – to some experts – means that a one-man power show cannot be used against parliament by powerful quarters in the future as it isn’t easy to manipulate or influence three judges. For now, though, the verdict has been called a win for parliament, and for the perseverance of a part of the judiciary that had insisted that the previous chief justice at least allow a full-court hearing into this law. What is now needed is for the superior judiciary to continue restoring the credibility of this very important institution, regardless of which side of this law’s debate they have chosen to fall on.