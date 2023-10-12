PTA, SECP ink MoU

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s telecom and securities regulators signed a deal on Monday to share information and cooperate on various initiatives, including e-governance, cybersecurity and digital society.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Director General Muddasir Naveed and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Executive Director Khalida Habib at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for bilateral cooperation between the PTA and SECP in areas of mutual interest, such as achieving the government’s “Vision 2025” for economic development, promoting the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and providing policy and regulatory input on common issues.

The PTA and SECP also agreed to work together on enhancing business processes efficiency, data management, capacity building and raising awareness among the public about cybersecurity and ethical lending practices.