PTCL gets best workplace award

KARACHI: PTCL Group, Pakistan’s largest telecom and ICT services provider, said it had won the ‘Best Place to Work in Technology & Telecom Sector’ award for its outstanding workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

The award, given by the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting, recognizes the best companies to work for in Pakistan.

PTCL Group, which comprises PTCL and Ufone 4G, said it had undertaken various initiatives to create a progressive, diverse, inclusive and equal workplace for its employees.

The company offers competitive salaries, incentives, mentorship, work-life balance and well-being programs to its staff. It also provides special facilities and opportunities for women and employees with special needs.

The company’s infrastructure and office facilities are state-of-the-art and its work ethics codes are strict and transparent, it said.

“PTCL Group stands tall in the industry. We are bold, unyielding and hungry for success as we conquer every challenge in our path,” said Shoaib Baig, Group Chief People Officer of PTCL and Ufone 4G.

“With robust plans in telecom and digital tech, we are on the lookout for top notch talent as we believe in expressing talent and adding value to our dynamic and inclusive environment, where potential knows no bounds,” he added.