Faysal Bank, SLIC join hands

KARACHI: Window Takaful Operations of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) formalised a distribution agreement with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), a statement said on Wednesday.

This distribution agreement signifies that State Life’s takaful products, particularly the State Life Tayyab Takaful Endowment Plan, would now be accessible to all FBL customers at every branch across the country.

FBL President and CEO Yousaf Hussain said, “Our partnership with State Life for their Takaful Endowment Plan is, in fact, an important addition to our long list of initiatives. Moreover, this agreement will provide yet another benefit to our valued customers who are an integral part of our rapidly growing bank. This agreement will also enable our business community to know about the products, services, and opportunities we keep on tailoring for them.”

SLIC CEO Shoaib Javed Hussain said, “I am pleased to announce this partnership between two prominent organisations of Pakistan. This joint effort reflects a shared commitment to enhancing inclusive financial protection across diverse segments of the Pakistani society; aligning the common vision of fostering economic activities and promoting a savings culture in the country.”