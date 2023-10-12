Nigeria envoy sees $1 billion trade potential with Pakistan

KARACHI: High Commissioner of Nigeria Mohammed Bello Abioye on Wednesday said it was possible to achieve a trade volume of $1 billion between Pakistan and Nigeria in a short time if issues hindering trade were gradually addressed.

He was speaking at his farewell visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday, marking the completion of his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan.

Abioye expressed concerns over the very low trade volume between Nigeria and Pakistan, despite good political and diplomatic relations, and attributed it to lack of adequate information about each other, foreign policy related issues, poor connectivity and delays in visa processing.

He said that some of these issues hindering trade were recently discussed and gradually addressed, the trade volume has started improving and it was likely to go up further.

“Keeping in view the enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan, I am fairly optimistic that the two brotherly countries will be able to achieve trade volume of $1 billion within a very short time which is achievable, if we fill all the gaps and come closer to each other,” he added.

The Nigerian envoy said that keeping in view the huge populations of his country and Pakistan, there was a great potential to improve trade and investment cooperation. But to achieve the desired results, the existing gaps have to be filled so that the business communities come closer and jointly explore innumerable trade and investment opportunities in both countries.

He also underscored the need for having maximum number of exchanges of trade delegations between Nigeria and Pakistan so that more new avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation could be identified.

This should be in addition to looking into the possibilities of undertaking joint ventures either in Nigeria or Pakistan, which would prove favourable for both the economies.

“It is a well-known fact world-wide that Karachi is the financial and commercial hub of Pakistan, which is the basic reason why the Nigerian High Commission has always maintained close ties with KCCI,” he said.

He appreciated the hospitality, support and cooperation extended by all his friends and well-wishers in Karachi throughout his tenure.

He informed that the Nigerian High Commission has made it a policy matter to process all visa applications within 48 hours and hundreds of visas were being issued to Pakistanis within this timeframe. “We would also like to see Pakistani authorities reciprocating similar approach for issuing visas to Nigerians.”

The envoy said that there were abundant opportunities available in Pakistan for Nigerian businesses whereas Nigeria can also offer good trade and investment opportunities to Pakistani businessmen who must take advantage of the situation.

“Foreign investors in Nigeria are allowed full repatriation of profits and many other incentives, including low taxes, tax holidays and lots of other facilities.”

Earlier, KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while warmly welcoming the Nigerian High Commissioner, congratulated the envoy on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his impactful role in enhancing business and trade relations between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan’s Look Africa Policy can accelerate trade and strengthen economic ties with Nigeria, which will facilitate Pakistan-Nigeria businessmen to explore new markets for bilateral economic integrations.

“Nigeria also offers a huge market for Pakistani food products including cereal, sugar, confectionaries, dairy products and fertilizers,” he said.

Sheikh further advised Nigerian investors to capitalise on exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan’s various sectors such as the energy sector, renewables, food security, industrial and sports, tourism and hospitality etc.