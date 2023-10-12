Stocks rise as energy shares gain on gas price hopes

Stocks advanced for a third day on Wednesday as investors piled into energy shares on expectations of a gas tariff hike that may boost the sector’s profitability, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 334.26 points or 0.69 percent to close at 48,474.54 points. The highest index of the day remained at 48,516.64 points while the lowest level was recorded at 48,208.30 points.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities carried forward the bullish momentum and settled the day up 0.69 percent.

“The day’s gain can be attributed to investors’ buying interest in energy stocks on expectation of a gas tariff hike which may be announced in the ongoing week,” Najib said.

“During the day, the power, E&P and fertilizer sectors contributed positively to the index where HUBC, FFC, ENGRO, PPL and EFERT added 199 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, TRG, CHCC and BAHL witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 24 points collectively.”

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks closed higher in the earnings season as investors weigh IMF growth projections of 2.5 percent in FY24 and ongoing rupee recovery.

“Speculations over deliberations over SIFC initiatives and CPEC projects during the prime minister visit to China and the release of a $700 million IMF tranche following WB/IMF meetings played a catalytic role in the bullish activity.”

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs141.11 to Rs7,141.11 per share, followed by Philip Morris Pak., which increased by Rs35.56 to Rs509.67 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs64.36 to Rs1,645.64 per share, followed by Ibrahim Fibres, which decreased by Rs8.79 to Rs251.96 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the ongoing rally towards the August highs maintains its momentum, with the session opening at its lowest point and closing near the daily peak. “The market is anticipated to achieve higher levels as long as the crucial support at 47.9k remains intact.”

Analyst Muhammad Shuja Qureshi at JS Research said buying in E&P stocks kept the benchmark index in positive territory. “Market is expected to post further gains where investors are advised to book profits and then wait for dips to re-enter.”

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 145.136 million shares which closed higher by 29 paisas to Rs2.75 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 18.138 million shares, which closed higher by 3 paisas to Rs16.46 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Unity Foods Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Pak Elektron, Cnergyico PK, Pak Petroleum, Maple Leaf, Sui North Gas and Sui South Gas. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 99.204 million shares from 92.744 million shares.