Pakistan-Russia shipping service faces bank hurdles

KARACHI: Pakistani banks are reluctant to facilitate the opening of letters of credit (LCs) for cargo under a direct shipping service between Pakistan and Russia, which started in May this year, sources familiar with the matter told The News on Wednesday.

The direct shipping service, which is the result of an agreement between Pak Shaheen (Private) Limited and Russian express liner service Neco Line, provides Pakistani products immediate access to the Russian market and payments are made through the local banking channel in Chinese yuan.

Under the agreement, the first ship, named MV Crystal, sailed from St. Petersburg, Russia, and berthed at Karachi Port on May 25. However, banks are either hesitant or scared to open the LCs for the cargo under the direct shipping service because of geo-political issues, which is hampering the realization of full potential of this service between the two countries, the sources said.

“Banks can pay in Chinese currency yuan and Russia accepts it as per the arrangement, devised for this shipping service between the two countries,” one of the sources said. “However, banks are not showing the kind of facilitation, which is required to boost the trade with Russia.”

Abdullah Farrukh, CEO of Pak Shaheen, confirmed the lack of facilitation on part of banks and said that some issues need to be sorted out to realize the full benefit of this direct shipping service between the two countries.

However, he said bilateral trade has seen some improvement since the start of this service. He said that there is a lot of potential as Russia wants to buy textiles, garments, yarn, towel, leather, kinnow, potatoes and other goods from Pakistan.

“The industry in Karachi, Faisalabad and Sialkot have a big opportunity to double or triple their exports by tapping the Russian market,” Abdullah said. “Resolution of issues especially on part of banks can lead towards this goal.”

He noted that it took more than 50 days for Pakistani fruit shipments to reach the Russian market via transshipment through a third country, but now through the direct shipping service, export consignments reach the vast European nation within 19 to 24 days.