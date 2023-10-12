SBP suspends 5 exchange firms

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday suspended the authorisation of five ‘B’ category exchange companies due to serious violations of regulations, a statement said.

Among these businesses are International Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited, World Wide Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited, World Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited, Universal Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited and United Exchange Company –B (Pvt) Limited.

“All the aforementioned Exchange Companies –B Category, their head offices and all branches have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period,” said the SBP.