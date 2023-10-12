Rupee gains on dollar in both markets amid regulatory action

KARACHI: The rupee extended its rally against the US dollar in both the interbank and open markets on Wednesday, as a crackdown on illegal currency trading and smuggling reduced the demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 279.51 per dollar in the interbank market, up 0.36 percent from 280.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. In the open market, where exchange companies operate, the rupee traded at 279 per dollar for selling, compared with 289 in the previous session, according to the Exchange Company Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rupee has gained more than 10 percent against the dollar since September, when authorities launched a campaign to curb currency smuggling and hoarding, which had drained the country’s foreign exchange reserves and put pressure on the exchange rate.

The crackdown has also prompted exporters to sell their dollar holdings in the interbank market, increasing the supply of foreign currency. At the same time, remittances from overseas Pakistanis have improved, reaching $2.2 billion in September, up 5 percent from $2.09 billion in August.

“The administrative measures have yielded very positive economic results, but policy reforms regarding Iranian oil smuggling and Afghan transit also helped to save hard-earned dollars,” said Zafar Paracha, general secretary of ECAP.

He said that there were more sellers than buyers of dollars in the market, indicating a decline in demand. “The drop in market demand for dollars has left the exchange companies with excess dollar liquidity,” he said.

Paracha said that the exchange companies have provided around $900 million to the banks since the rupee started to appreciate in September. He expects the rupee to continue to strengthen and reach between 250 and 260 against the dollar in the coming days.