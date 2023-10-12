Local gold prices surge 2.8pc as international market heats up

KARACHI: Local gold prices surged by 2.8 percent or Rs5,500 to Rs205,000 per tola on Wednesday, following a rise in the international market, where the precious metal hit a six-week high on weak dollar, dealers said.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association the surge in local gold prices was driven by a rally in the international market, where spot gold gained 0.9 percent to $1,872.06 per ounce, its highest since August 30.

The increase in gold prices was also supported by a weaker dollar, which makes the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies. The dollar index fell 0.2% against a basket of major currencies, ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged in the local market, with no change reported. The rates for silver held steady at Rs2,500 per tola, and 10-gram silver rates also maintained the same value, standing at Rs2,143.34.

Silver prices in the international market also edged up 0.1 percent to $23.32 per ounce, but remained below a three-week high of $23.49 hit on Tuesday. The reopening of bullion rates after a month-long suspension has led to varying trends in the local market, as observed in this recent surge in gold prices. The situation has provided an opportunity for investors, traders and consumers to recalibrate their strategies and make informed decisions based on the current market conditions.

Market analysts are now keeping a close eye on the performance of gold and silver, both domestically and internationally, to understand the broader implications of these fluctuations. The stability and pricing of these precious metals hold significant importance for the economic landscape of Pakistan.

As such, market participants will continue to closely watch for any further developments that may impact gold and silver rates in the coming days. The future trajectory of these precious metals remains uncertain, as various factors, both global and domestic, can influence their pricing. The surge in gold prices is a reminder of the volatility that can be associated with such commodities, underlining the importance of staying informed and vigilant in the market.

As the market continues to evolve, the ability to react to changing conditions and make informed decisions becomes even more critical for those involved in the gold and silver trade. For now, all eyes are on the precious metals market to see how these latest developments will shape future pricing and trading dynamics.