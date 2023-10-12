Chinese ambassador calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq has said that Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique relationship as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, iron brothers and trusted friends.

He said this while talking to the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong who called on him here on Tuesday.

He lauded the vision and leadership of President Xi Jinping, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The prime minister also noted the centrality of CPEC in enhancing economic, trade and technological ties between the two countries and highlighted its role as the flagship project of BRI.

He said Pakistan and China were fully committed to ensuring the success of CPEC and the government would continue to work closely with Chinese authorities to ensure

timely implementation and completion of various projects envisaged under CPEC.

This was Ambassador Jiang’s first meeting with the prime minister since presenting his credentials as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan. The prime minister congratulated Ambassador Jiang on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Islamabad and hoped that he would play a key role in further strengthening relations between the two countries.