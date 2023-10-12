Chevening scholars playing key role in Pakistan: UK HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott has said people who benefited from the Chevening scheme are playing a significant role in the society and paid tribute to the ‘life-changing’ programme.

She was talking to Chevening alumni working on exalted positions in the country. They had gathered here to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Chevening scholarship at the residence of Jane Marriott. According to the high commissioner, some of the 2,000 Chevening alumni from across Pakistan were brought together to commemorate the anniversary of the UK flagship higher education scholarship.

Marriott said it’s a privilege to host so many brilliant minds working in different sectors, united by their shared Chevening stories. Days like today showcase the true value of Chevening and the journey does not stop on the completion of studies. “Over 40 years, we have developed a global network of over 50,000 alumni, many of whom play key leadership roles in their respective countries.”

Chief Data and Strategy Officer Jazz Ali Naseer recalled that “it’s been 25 years since my Chevening year, but it remains a pivotal moment for me. It showed me various ways to aid Pakistan’s growth. Even outside the public sector, I believe my efforts still make a significant impact.” Health management expert Dr Huma Qureshi stated that “Chevening helped me combine management and clinical expertise, enhancing performance in the health field. Thank you, Chevening!”

The high commissioner informed that applications for Chevening scholarships to study in the UK were open between September 12 and November 7, 2023. The applications can be made on the Chevening website www.chevening.org. The scholarships are fully funded including fees, flights, visas, accommodation and some spending money.