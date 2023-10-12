NA speaker welcomes SC full court verdict

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker and Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf Wednesday appreciates the Supreme Court full bench verdict upholding the SC Practice and Procedure Law.

He said the decision would be written in golden letters in the Pakistan history, as it showed institutional maturity to enhance respect and dignity of parliament of Pakistan.

“Parliament’s supremacy is key to social economic development of the country,” he said while appreciating the decision. He said the Parliament and its members represented the will of more than 22 million people of Pakistan.