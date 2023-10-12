SNGPL imposes Rs23m fine on 244 gas pilferers

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. (SNGPL) continued raids in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 171 connections and imposing Rs23 million fine on 244 gas pilferers.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 16 connections on illegal use of gas and another three on use of compressor and processed eight under-billing cases. The regional authorities also charged Rs13.07 million in under-billing and gas theft cases.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected eight connections and processed nine under-billing cases and lodged one FIR against a gas thief.

The company disconnected 11 connections over illegal use of gas and another two over the use of compressor, and processed 74 under-billing cases in Multan.

The regional team imposed Rs0.24 million fine on gas pilferers. In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 65 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections.

The regional team also got registered one FIR against a gas thief and imposed Rs1.97 million over gas theft.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected four gas connections over direct and illegal use of gas. The SNGPL team in Mardan disconnected 10 connections over illegal use of gas. The team also imposed Rs0.68 million fine over gas theft.

In Gujranwala, five meters were disconnected over illegal use of gas, while three were disconnected over use of compressor, and processed 43 under-billing cases and imposed Rs0.54 million fine over gas theft.

In Gujrat, one meter was disconnected over illegal use of gas, in Sahiwal, three connections were disconnected, and in Faisalabad, 38 under-billing cases were processed and one meter was disconnected over illegal use of gas and another over use of compressor. Rs0.24 million fine was also imposed on the gas pilferers.