Senate body seeks OIC envoy’s help on IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday passed three resolutions: one seeking IIOJK resolution, second condemning India’s refusal to grant visas to Pakistanis and third denouncing the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.

The meeting was chaired by Farooq H Naek. The committee later held a meeting with Ambassador Yousef Mohammad S Aldobeay, assistant secretary general for Political Affairs and special envoy of the OIC secretary general for Jammu and Kashmir, at the Parliament House. The objective of the meeting was to effectively present the Kashmir cause and shed light on escalating human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Naek commended the consistent support of the OIC for the Kashmir cause and recognized Aldobeay’s efforts to support Kashmiris at international platforms. He emphasized that India’s unlawful actions on August 5, 2019 exacerbated draconian restrictions on the fundamental freedom of IIOJK people. In anticipation of the 15th Islamic summit, the committee urged the OIC to intensify its diplomatic endeavours to facilitate a lasting resolution to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The committee stressed implementing UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and urged the OIC to play an active role. Naek said a durable peace in South Asia hinged on resolving the Kashmir issue. The committee called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its actions, stressing that India must reverse its unilateral decision of August 5 that altered the demographic landscape of IIOJK.

Aldobeay highlighted strong ties between Pakistan and the OIC, emphasizing that the Kashmir issue was not limited to Pakistan alone but concerned all 57 OIC countries. He noted that the Kashmir issue remained on the OIC agenda, with 1.5 million people under the OIC umbrella regularly discussing it. He called for leveraging effective resources to enhance global awareness on the Kashmir issue, considering it a significant global concern necessitating immediate resolution.

Referring to a report of the Contact Level Group, he outlined the steps needed to advance Kashmir and Palestine issues. He emphasized that the foreign ministers of OIC countries should collaborate on finding resolution to the conflicts.

Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Palwasha Khan, Danesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Bugti and Zarqa Soharwardy Taimur shared their insights on Palestine and Kashmir issues, advocating immediate solutions. Mushahid said Palestine and Kashmir issues could not be ignored and highlighted India’s alarming issuance of 2 million domiciles to non-residents in IIOJK.