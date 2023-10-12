Two martyred, Imam injured in Daska mosque attack

DASKA: Three assailants shot dead two people in a mosque and injured the mosque Imam in the Sadder police area on Wednesday.

The assailants entered the Masjid Al Noor at Mundayke during Fajr prayers and opened fire at people praying. As a result, masjid incharge Shahid Mehmood and security guard Hashim were martyred, while Imam masjid Abdul Waheed received bullet injuries. He was shifted to the local civil hospital from where he was referred to Gujranwala in a critical condition. Following the incident, DPO Sialkot Hassain Iqbal reached the spot and started investigations. IGP Punjab Dr Usman has taken notice of the incident and ordered the DPO to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.