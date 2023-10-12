IHC disposes of petition seeking recovery of ex-MNA Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of the petition for recovery of ex-MNA Sadaqat Abbasi. IHC CJ Aamir Farooq took up the case for hearing on Wednesday. Counsel Babar Awan on behalf of the petitioner, officials of Ministry of Interior and police appeared in the court. During the hearing, the IHC CJ while moving to Babar Awan remarked that Abbasi has come back. Babar Awan while giving reply said, “I want to salute the man who got the man recovered. Later, the IHC CJ wrapped up petition seeking recovery of Abbasi.