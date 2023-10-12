LHC transfers Usman Buzdar’s case

MULTAN: Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Wednesday transferred the application of ex-Punjab CM Usman Buzdar against anti-corruption and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period, petitioner’s counsel said.

Earlier, ex-Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar filed his petition through his counsel Mian Ali Ishfaq Kamboh stating that Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab was harassing the petitioner through notices in violation of rules and regulations. The counsel prayed the court to stop ACE by not harassing the petitioner. The petitioner made ACE Punjab Director General Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan ACE Region Director and Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Director investigation as parties in his petition.

On the occasion, the Dera Ghazi Khan ACE explained to the court that a case was registered against Buzdar on June 18, 2022, under case No 5/22. However, the LHC Multan Bench transferred the case to another bench and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.