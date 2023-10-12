President seeks Centre, provinces’ cooperation for cancer awareness drive

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has written letters to the caretaker prime minister, caretaker ministers, governors and caretaker chief ministers seeking their cooperation for cancer awareness drive during the month of October. The president also sent letters to the president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the governor and chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan. The month of October was dedicated every year to create awareness about the breast cancer, said the president. He observed that their cooperation over public awareness would yield tangible results. With public awareness, he said, they could play their parts in transforming a healthy and well aware society. He said breast cancer in Pakistan caused about 40,000 deaths every year, which was the highest ratio in Asia.