OIC chief for raising awareness of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General and Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay has underlined that there is a dire need to raise awareness regarding Jammu and Kashmir dispute that concerns Muslims around the world.

Addressing a roundtable under India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), he has reaffirmed OIC’s abiding support for the Kashmir cause and reminded that the OIC had never supported India’s illegal actions in the occupied territory. He reiterated OIC’s demand that the steps taken by the Indian government on August 05, 2019 be reversed. Ambassador Yousef said that Pakistan was looked at as a leading country in the Muslim world and it had played a pivotal role in securing the UN resolution on combating Islamophobia.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed that Palestine and Kashmir were two of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC). Both disputes related to the inalienable right of self-determination and both remained unresolved due to the obstinacy of the occupying powers.

The OIC had consistently and unequivocally supported the Kashmiri right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions.

Highlighting the dire human rights situation in IIOJ&K, he particularly emphasized that the world was seeing the implementation of a sinister design aimed at changing the demographic structure of the occupied territory, which was a violation of international law and the 4th Geneva Convention. He urged the delegation to implement the OIC Plan of Action on Jammu and Kashmir that was adopted during the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers in March 2022 in Islamabad and the OIC resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir dispute adopted over time.

Dr Khurram Abbas, Director ISC, appreciated OIC’s consistent support to Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said OIC has always raised a strong voice for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.