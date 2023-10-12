Speculation swirls around Nawaz’s ‘short flight’ on 21st

ISLAMABAD: A column by PMLN supremo’s aide Irfan Siddiqui has sparked speculation about Nawaz Sharif’s “short flight” on Oct 21.
Though Siddiqui confirms Nawaz Sharif’s landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, on October 21, he says, cryptically, the PMLN Quaid’s flight may also include another short-haul flight. Siddiqui chose to be discreet about this brief flight.
Sources meanwhile hinted at Nawaz Sharif’s “technical landing” in Islamabad en route to Lahore while coming from Abu Dhabi. The PML-N sources are not informed about the landing in the federal capital before flying to Lahore and are clueless about the cause of landing there.
PTI pointed out that trust and faith in system were diminishing, and heightened political polarisation had led to...
Bilawal stressed PPP’s commitment to human rights, climate action is not just rhetoric but backed by tangible projects
Zaka Ashraf said, “I find it essential to show my unwavering support for our team on this grand stage"
Trustee says it was a 47,000 square feet built structure, which can be converted into healthcare facility within span...
It is imperative for both Pakistan, India to recognise immense economic opportunities that lie in normalisation of...
Police can make arrests and include sections for non-bailable warrants but they must act under the law, CJ says