Speculation swirls around Nawaz’s ‘short flight’ on 21st

ISLAMABAD: A column by PMLN supremo’s aide Irfan Siddiqui has sparked speculation about Nawaz Sharif’s “short flight” on Oct 21.

Though Siddiqui confirms Nawaz Sharif’s landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, on October 21, he says, cryptically, the PMLN Quaid’s flight may also include another short-haul flight. Siddiqui chose to be discreet about this brief flight.

Sources meanwhile hinted at Nawaz Sharif’s “technical landing” in Islamabad en route to Lahore while coming from Abu Dhabi. The PML-N sources are not informed about the landing in the federal capital before flying to Lahore and are clueless about the cause of landing there.