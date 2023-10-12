Cipher case: PTI chief challenges his indictment in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged the order of trial court before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on his indictment in the cipher case.

The PTI chief also filed a separate petition to the IHC against his possible arrest in the NAB case pertaining to Toshakhana and 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam.

The petitioner in his plea prayed to the court to terminate the order of trial court dated October 9 regarding the indictment in the cipher case. He said the trial court had stated that the copies of the case had been provided to defence but, in actual, it could not be shared so far.

It said the trial court even did not wait for the judgment of IHC in petition against trial of PTI chairman in jail.

However, in the other petition, the PTI chairman prayed to the court to stop the execution of the decision of accountability court dated August 10, and stop his arrest until the final judgment on the appeal.

Meanwhile, the IHC said that it would pass an appropriate order in the petition seeking provision of facilities, security and permission to meet family and personal doctor to PTI chairman in Adiala Jail.

The court sought comments from respondents on the appeal. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.