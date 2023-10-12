Pakistan, OIC term Aug 5 actions ‘a new chapter of oppression’

An Indian military personnel stands in the middle of a road amid a curfew days after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK). — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: OIC Assistant Secretary General Yousef Al-Dobeay and Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajad Qazi Wednesday said that India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 had opened a new chapter of oppression.

The ultimate aim of these steps is to convert the Kashmiri people into a disempowered minority in their own land, was the unanimous statement in support of the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims that came in a media briefing after a “productive” meeting between Ambassador Al-Dobeay and Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi at the Foreign Office here.

In his opening statement, Syrus Qazi said they held a comprehensive discussion on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, human rights violations and OIC’s important role in support of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in realizing their inalienable right to self-determination.

Ambassador Al-Dobeay said the OIC would continue to ensure that the people of Kashmir secured their rights according to the UN resolutions.

Condemning the illegal steps taken in held Kashmir, which New Delhi should re-visit, he said, “We are with you...support every activity which is your right.”

Ambassador Al-Dobeay said he would meet the leadership of Pakistan and AJK and visit the Line of Control (LoC) where he will receive a briefing on the on-ground situation. “He would also interact with the Kashmiri representatives to gain better understanding of their plight,” said the foreign secretary.

On this occasion while western capitals have turned away from the valley showing no interest, the Foreign Secretary said, “I thank Ambassador Al-Dobeay and his team for successfully highlighting the legal, political, human rights and humanitarian aspects of India’s illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir, which had further aggravated since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.”

Both Ambassador al-Dobeay and the foreign secretary referred to India’s seeking death penalty for one of the most renowned Kashmiri leaders, Yaseen Malik, who was awarded life sentence last year. Another Kashmiri leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has spent over half of his 70 years’ life in jail.

“Undoubtedly, the timely and complete implementation of the decisions taken under the OIC resolutions and Action Plan adopted by the Contact Group in its meeting of 22 March 2022, would help in alleviating the suffering of Kashmiri people,” hoped the foreign secretary.