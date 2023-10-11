Robbers loot house in Nawabshah

SUKKUR: Robbers broke into a house in Nawabshah and looted valuables including jewellery and cash by locking inmates in a room and fled away. The robbers barged into the house of one Rafiq Khawaja in the limits of Airport Police Station Nawabshah and locked the inmates in a room on gunpoint. The dacoits snatched jewellery from women inmates and forced them to open lockers and took away all valuables from it including jewellery and cash.

On the shouting of the locked inmates, neighbours reached their house and broke the lock of the house. Victims of the dacoity stated that looters deprived them of 1.2 million cash and jewelry of millions rupees. DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Capt (R) Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio by taking a notice of the robbery had directed SSP Nawabshah to take measures for the recovery of the looted valuables.