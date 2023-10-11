Court seeks arguments in NAB case against Dar

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments on its jurisdiction in a reference against former Finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond means.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by the NAB. The court marked the attendance of co-accused including Saeed Ahmed. The court sought arguments on the next hearing regarding the court jurisdiction and adjourned the hearing till October 17.
SUKKUR: Robbers broke into a house in Nawabshah and looted valuables including jewellery and cash by locking inmates...
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to collect data of Afghan refugees involved in criminal activities, according to...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Ajmal alias Akram Lahori, a leader of the banned...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the caretaker government was shying away from...
ISLAMABAD: The anti-smuggling drive against rampant smuggling continues but the smuggled cigarettes have gone up by...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday extended its stay order till October 16, against the arrest of PTI’s...