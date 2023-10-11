 
Wednesday October 11, 2023
National

Court seeks arguments in NAB case against Dar

By APP
October 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday sought arguments on its jurisdiction in a reference against former Finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond means.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by the NAB. The court marked the attendance of co-accused including Saeed Ahmed. The court sought arguments on the next hearing regarding the court jurisdiction and adjourned the hearing till October 17.