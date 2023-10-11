Govt to collect data of criminal Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to collect data of Afghan refugees involved in criminal activities, according to Interior Ministry sources.
All departments concerned have been directed to gather information of Afghan refugees engaged in unlawful activities including terrorism, drug trafficking, arms transportation, robberies, kidnapping for ransom and land grabbing. The intelligence agencies have been tasked to compile statistics of Afghan refugees involved in illegally obtaining national identity cards by inserting their names in the “family trees” of Pakistani citizens.
“There are thousands of people who have obtained computerised national identity cards and Pakistani passports by inserting their names in the ‘family trees’ of Pakistani citizens,” the sources claimed.
