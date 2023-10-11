Akram Lahori gets bail in poet murder case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Ajmal alias Akram Lahori, a leader of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, accused of murder of poet Mohsin Naqvi 27 years ago.
The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing bail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments. He observed that other co-accused had already been granted bail in the matter, therefore, the benefit of bail was also being extended to Lahori in accordance with the rule of consistency.
