Rabbani seeks immediate Senate session

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the caretaker government was shying away from summoning the Senate session since it took over and demanded that a session of the Upper House of Parliament be summoned immediately.

“The Senate provides parliamentary accountability and oversight over all institutions of the state during the term of the Caretaker Government but the Senate has not been summoned by the caretaker government since its assuming office, thus denying any form of accountability of its actions of exercise of powers,” he said in a statement.

He said it was strange that two attempts to requisition the Senate had been undermined which never happened even during the martial law.

Rabbani said the sale of government shares in Reko Diq and privatization of PIA and other public sector industries was not within the mandate of the caretaker government nor permissible under the law.