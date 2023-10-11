IHC extends stay order against Shehryar Afridi’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till October 16, against the arrest of PTI’s leaders Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under MPO.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the arrest of PTI leaders under MPO. During the course of proceeding, petitioners’ lawyer Dr. Babar Awan read out west Pakistan public ordinance and gave reference of various courts’ judgments.
The lawyer said that imposition of MPO in federal capital was violation of the Constitution. He said that issuance of order under MPO by deputy commissioner office was misuse of authority.
The court extended its stay order against the arrest of petitioners and adjourned the case till next date.
SUKKUR: Robbers broke into a house in Nawabshah and looted valuables including jewellery and cash by locking inmates...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday sought arguments on its jurisdiction in a reference against former...
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to collect data of Afghan refugees involved in criminal activities, according to...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Ajmal alias Akram Lahori, a leader of the banned...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the caretaker government was shying away from...
ISLAMABAD: The anti-smuggling drive against rampant smuggling continues but the smuggled cigarettes have gone up by...