Rs11.6m fine imposed on gas pilferers in KP, Punjab, Islamabad

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued its raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad, disconnecting another 58 connections while imposing fine of Rs11.6 million and 542 under billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 4 connections on illegal use of gas and another five on use of compressor and 42 under billing cases have been processed.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected five connections on use of compressor while another 1 on illegal use of gas and 5 under billing cases were processed. The company disconnected 7 connections on illegal use of gas while another two connections on the use of compressor, 19 under billing cases have been processed in Multan. The regional team imposed fine of Rs0.086m against gas pilferers.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 6 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. The regional team also launched FIRs against gas thieves.

In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 3 gas connections on direct and illegal use of gas and 2 under billing cases have been processed. SNGPL’s team disconnected 6 illegal connections. The team also booked an amount of Rs0.340m against gas theft.

In Gujranwala 4 metres were disconnected on illegal use of gas while 5 on the use of compressor and amount of Rs0.719m have been booked against gas theft and under billing/gas theft cases. The team also processed 108 under billing cases.

In Gujrat, 216 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs0.058m have been collected against gas theft.

In Sahiwal, 4 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas. The regional team in Faisalabad processed 120 under billing cases and 5 connections disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 1 on use of compressor. Fine of Rs9.531m was also imposed against gas pilferers.