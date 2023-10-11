Security forces kill two terrorists in KP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. “On night October between October 9 and 10, two terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.
An Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District where after intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ikram was sent to hell. He remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces including the recent terrorist attacks on Police Station Hathala & Rori Police Check Post.
In another encounter with terrorists in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorist location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
SUKKUR: Robbers broke into a house in Nawabshah and looted valuables including jewellery and cash by locking inmates...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday sought arguments on its jurisdiction in a reference against former...
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to collect data of Afghan refugees involved in criminal activities, according to...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Ajmal alias Akram Lahori, a leader of the banned...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the caretaker government was shying away from...
ISLAMABAD: The anti-smuggling drive against rampant smuggling continues but the smuggled cigarettes have gone up by...