Security forces kill two terrorists in KP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. “On night October between October 9 and 10, two terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

An Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District where after intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ikram was sent to hell. He remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces including the recent terrorist attacks on Police Station Hathala & Rori Police Check Post.

In another encounter with terrorists in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorist location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.