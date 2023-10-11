PPP calls for abolition of death penalty

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday called for abolishing the death penalty. “Until the death penalty is abolished as a result of a larger public debate on its efficacy in deterring crime, the victims be given the right to proper defence and protected against torture for extracting confession”, said President PPP Human Rights Cell Farhatullah Babar in a statement on the eve of ‘World Day Against Death Penalty’ Day.

Babar said the number of crimes carrying death penalty must be drastically decreased from the present 33 and juveniles and mentally challenged persons be spared from execution.

“Legal and consular services to migrant Pakistani workers be ensured and the procedure for mercy petitions against executions streamlined,” he said.

He said studies showed that Pakistan executed only the poorest and the most marginalized whose fair trial rights were often violated and convicts were tortured in the broken criminal justice system.

Highlighting it, he said some time back two brothers accused of murder were acquitted by the Supreme Court after years on death row but only after they were hanged.

Calling for immediate withdrawal of the proposed amendment for public hanging approved by the Senate Committee, he said it was shameful that in such a broken criminal justice system the senate committee recently passed a private member bill calling for public hangings.

He said after the APS massacre in December 2014, there was a public outcry to hang the terrorists.

“However over 85% of the executions carried out thereafter were for ordinary crimes and not related to terrorism,” he said.

He said the states abolishing the death penalty had increased and more and more Muslim countries had placed moratorium on executions but in Pakistan the number of crimes carrying death penalty had progressively increased.

Babar said the Holy Quran stressed mercy and forgiveness. “The Quranic injunction ‘in just retribution there is life for you’ (2:179) was a subtle suggestion that ‘ qisas’ (retribution) was not revenge but protection of life. The Quran emphasized life, not revenge,” he said.

He said death penalty was irreversible, had doubtful deterrence value and militated against the poor.