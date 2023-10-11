JI stages rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday staged a big rally here at Aabpara Chowk to express solidarity with besieged people of Palestine in Gaza, facing aerial attacks from Israeli forces.

The JI top leader Sirajul Haq on Monday announced to observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ across the country. He himself would also address a million march in Karachi on October 15.

Addressing the ‘Gaza Solidarity Rally’ in Islamabad, the JI central Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam said that the United States had sent its naval fleet for defence of Israel, saying that Muslim countries should extend more diplomatic and political support to Palestine.

The protestors, while carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Israel also raised slogans for people of Palestine.

Rejecting two-state formula, the JI leader also took strong exception to caretaker prime minister’s statement in this connection in which he said that the solution of problem lies in implementation of the same formula.

He reminded the Pakistan government that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also declared Israel as illegitimate child of the United States. “The only solution is that Israel should exist no more” he said.

The JI Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa said that peace in Middle East could not be restored unless Israel leave Palestine’s occupied territories. He regretted that Israeli forces with the support of the United States and western world have been beseeming people of Palestine for the last 16 years and now they were being subjected starvation.

Kashif Chaudhary, a traders’ leader criticized western media for calling Hamas militants as terrorists and declaring Israelis as victims which he said spoke volume of their double standards.