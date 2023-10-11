 
Wednesday October 11, 2023
Maid found dead

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE: An 18-year-old maid was found dead in Askari-X on Tuesday. The residents of the house informed police about Zarina’s death. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to morgue. Initial investigations and circumstantial evidence suggested that she might have swallowed poisonous pills.