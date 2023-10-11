Maid found dead

SUKKUR: Robbers broke into a house in Nawabshah and looted valuables including jewellery and cash by locking inmates...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday sought arguments on its jurisdiction in a reference against former...
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to collect data of Afghan refugees involved in criminal activities, according to...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Ajmal alias Akram Lahori, a leader of the banned...
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the caretaker government was shying away from...
ISLAMABAD: The anti-smuggling drive against rampant smuggling continues but the smuggled cigarettes have gone up by...