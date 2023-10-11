GCU invites Maryam to address students on 16th

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi has invited PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address GCU students on October 16.

The invitation with the subject “Inspire the Next Generation Addressing Youth Leadership at Government College University Lahore” was extended by the GCU VC to the PML-N leader on October 5 and was shared among journalists on Tuesday.

“We believe that empowering the youth and nurturing their leadership potential is essential for the prosperity of Pakistan. Your vast experience in politics and your dedication to the welfare of our nation’s youths make you an exemplary role model for our students. We request your presence at the GCU to address our students on the topic of “Youth Leadership and Empowerment”. Your insights into challenges and opportunities facing our youths, as well as your vision for their future, will undoubtedly inspire and motivate them,” reads the invitation.

In reply to media queries about the invitation, the VC said: “We look forward to hosting Maryam Nawaz on our campus. Our students are enthusiastic about gaining insights from her and engaging in discussions on youth leadership. This aligns with our commitment to providing our students access to national leadership.”

Sources say Maryam has yet not responded to the invitation.