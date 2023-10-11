Rs24m recovered from 839 power thieves

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recovered Rs24 million from 839 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 27th day of its recovery campaign.

Lesco spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 27th day, outstanding dues of Rs3.24 million were recovered from 84 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs5.03 million from 64 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo recovered Rs3.77 million from 113 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs790,000 from 17 defaulters in South Circle, while Rs1.54 million recovered from 89 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs3.64 million from 119 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.