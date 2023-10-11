Lack of awareness blamed for genetic diseases

PESHAWAR: Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said his organisation was providing free treatment to the patients suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia and other blood-related disorders in the three cities.

Talking to a delegation of elders and local youths during their visit to the Frontier Foundation, he said that thalassemia and haemophilia patients were alive due to the generous donation of blood and financial assistance by the people.

He said that they were holding walks, seminars and workshops to raise awareness about the fatal diseases, importance of blood donation, pay homage to the donors and give courage to the patients suffering from thalassemia and blood-related diseases.

He said that the genetic diseases like thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders were spreading fast owing to the lack of awareness among the people.

Earlier, administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman briefed the delegation about the activities and services of Frontier Foundation being provided to the patients suffering from thalassemia disease and blood-related diseases.