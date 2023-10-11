Tribesmen rally against Israel

JAMRUD: The Fata Qaumi Jirga staged a protest rally at the Jamrud Bazaar on Tuesday to condemn the Israeli aggression against Palestinians.
Many people, including local elders, participated in the protest demonstration.The demonstrators carried banners inscribed with slogans against Israel. They set fire to the Israeli flag to express anger at the ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.
Addressing the protesters, a local elder Malik Bismillah Khan Afridi said that they supported the Palestinians and demanded the United Nations to protect the innocent people who were facing the Israeli oppression. “We express solidarity with the Palestinians and will continue to raise our voice against the Israeli aggression,” he added.
