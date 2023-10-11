PTI activist arrested

MINGORA: The police arrested an activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly carrying hashish in the Landakay area in Swat district on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Imran Khan, popularly known as Swat Khan, who is a PTI activist and chairman of Chuprial Village Council, had delivered a speech in support of the party the previous day.

After the speech, the PTI activist was allegedly threatened with dire consequences.He was arrested at the Landakay Checkpost after allegedly implicating him in a fake smuggling case.