PTI activist arrested

MINGORA: The police arrested an activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly carrying hashish in the Landakay area in Swat district on Tuesday.
It was learnt that Imran Khan, popularly known as Swat Khan, who is a PTI activist and chairman of Chuprial Village Council, had delivered a speech in support of the party the previous day.
After the speech, the PTI activist was allegedly threatened with dire consequences.He was arrested at the Landakay Checkpost after allegedly implicating him in a fake smuggling case.
WANA: A na’at and qirat competition was arranged for the madrassa students here.Sports Officer Noorullah Wazir and...
PESHAWAR: Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said his organisation was providing free treatment to...
JAMRUD: The Fata Qaumi Jirga staged a protest rally at the Jamrud Bazaar on Tuesday to condemn the Israeli aggression...
LAHORE: Special Assistant to PM for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Minister of State, Mushaal Hussein Mullick...
PESHAWAR: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Energy and Power Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah on Tuesday said the...
LANDIKOTAL: The overnight hailstorm followed by heavy downpour damaged crops and killed some cattle in Loey Shalman. ...