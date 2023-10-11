Efforts urged to promote healthy lifestyle

BANNU: Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday called for efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle to help prevent heart diseases. The seminar was arranged at the Bannu Press Club. Prof Dr Muhammad Nadeem, Prof Dr Attaullah Khan, Prof Dr Sanaullah, Associate Prof Dr Naseeb Ur Rehman, Associate Prof Dr Raza Muhammad Khan and Assistant Prof and Clinical Cardiologist Dr Tahirullah Khan spoke at the seminar.
They said cardio-metabolic centres had been established at the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, adding that both the centres would start providing services from the next week.
They said these services were dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to diabetes, including heart diseases, eye conditions, stroke, kidney diseases, obesity and cholesterol.
